The most efficient way to pack files.
Highest compression-to-time ratio.
Designed for modern hardware.
Database-Level resiliency.
Easy to use, light, and small.
|Windows
|64bit ↓
|Linux
|64bit ↓
--list to explore a Pack file, and it will print a list of all files.
--include.
--include together with
--list.
--include to unpack or list in one go. It will use an optimized algorithm to process each item just once.
--include command also accepts an item's ID. Get ID from
--list.
Get a list of all items
pack -i ./test.pack --list
Unpack a file inside a Pack file
pack -i ./test.pack --include=/a/file.txt
Use and ID instead of path for include
pack -i ./test.pack --include=5
Unpack multiple files and folders
pack -i ./test.pack --include=/a/file.txt --include=/a/folder/
Packing a copy of a folder containing more than 81K files and around 1.25 GB on a test machine:
ZIP: 253 MB, 146 s = 1 tar.gz: 214 MB, 28.5 s ====== 6 tar: 1345 MB, 4.7 s ====== 6 RAR: 235 MB, 27.5 s ====== 6 7z: 135 MB, 54.2 s ===== 5 Pack: 194 MB, 1.3 s ================================================================================================================================================= 145
For packing some files
pack ./test/
And for unpacking
pack ./test.pack
Use pack as
pack [Options]
--input, -i set the input path from the system; it can be a file or a folder. If extension is .pack, it will be unpacked; otherwise, it will be packed.
--output, -o Set the output path from the system; it can be a file or a folder. If not set, a file name is chosen based on the input name. If the chosen name exists, an incremental number will be added to the name.
--pack Enforces packing even for a .pack file.
--list, -l List all items in a pack file.
--include Specifying a file or folder in a Pack file to unpack or list. It can be set to a path or an ID. It is allowed to be used more than once. It will use an optimized algorithm to process each item just once.
--overwrite, -w Overwrite the output if it exists.
--press=[hard] Ask for a harder press, using more time to save more storage. It is useful for cases where you pack once and unpack several times.
--log=[no, debug] Logging more information on the active task, including time. Or turn logging off.
--help Prints a quick help and list of parameters.